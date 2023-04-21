After dozens of animals found dead or neglected, Knox Co. pet sitter booked, charged

Haylee Morris, 23, is involved in a large animal cruelty case that saw dozens of animals recovered and more animals reported dead.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County pet sitter accused of neglecting animals in her care has been booked and charged.

Haylee Morris, 23, was charged previously, but not booked on charges relating to a large animal cruelty case that saw at least 25 animals recovered and 25 more animals reported dead.

Previous Coverage: KCSO: 4 people charged in major animal cruelty case

The initial case that sparked an investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office involved a woman who said that her dog was not fed for days, claims which KCSO officials said were verified by a veterinarian.

Previous Coverage: Knox County pet sitter accused of neglecting animals under her care

Seven additional reports were filed at the house on Leclay Drive, which responding officers reported to be in extremely poor condition.

Morris is charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, two counts of cruelty to animals and violation of rabies laws for not vaccinating animals.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
A man was found dead inside a car in South Knoxville, according to officials with the Knoxville...
Investigation underway after man found dead in car, KPD says
Don Massengill was killed in a hit and run on Western Ave. three weeks ago, as an investigation...
Knoxville woman seeks justice after her husband was killed in hit-and-run
Farragut Middle School student arrested, charged with making threats of mass violence.
Farragut Middle School student arrested for violent threats, school safe
Authorities have upgraded the charges against a parent after one of their twin babies was found...
Parents accused of abusing twin babies; 1 found dead in a bassinet

Latest News

N. Northshore was closed while Knoxville Police Department crews worked the scene.
One person in critical condition following ‘serious’ crash
Alzheimer's Tennessee is working to help families who are coping with Alzheimer's.
Vols, Vol fans to support, raise awareness with Alzheimer’s walk
Man shot in back, side 9 times in Jellico, Anderson Co. officer-involved shooting, suit says
Man shot in back, side 9 times in Anderson Co., Jellico officer-involved shooting, suit says
For the 23rd year in a row, the Spring Planting and Music Festival is coming to Oneida.
Annual festival coming to Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area