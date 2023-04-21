All adoption fees waived at Morristown Hamblen Humane Society
Animals can be adopted for free from the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society with an approved application, shelter officials said.
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anyone looking to adopt a furry friend might want to look to the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society. For Friday and Saturday, all adoption fees will be waived at the shelter.
Although there won’t be any adoption fees, shelter officials warned people to consider other costs.
“Please remember that even though there isn’t an adoption fee to take into consideration the cost of owning an animal,” they said.
