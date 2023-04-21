Annual festival coming to Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area

The Spring Planting and Music Festival at Big South Fork will feature music, food and more.
For the 23rd year in a row, the Spring Planting and Music Festival is coming to Oneida.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ONEIDA, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the 23rd year in a row, the Spring Planting and Music Festival is coming to Oneida. The free event will feature live music, demonstrations of skills and more.

The festival, which will be held at the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area on April 29, is meant to celebrate the coming of spring and Appalachian culture.

Visitors will be able to watch live music from several bands and musicians starting at 10:00 a.m. The festival opens with a birding walk at 8:00 a.m., but people will be able to enjoy several events and demonstrations that run all day.

The full itinerary can be seen below.

Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area is getting ready for the 23rd Annual Spring Planting and Music Festival on April 29.(Big South Fork National Park River and Recreation Area)

Big South Fork officials advised people to bring a lawn chair or a blanket to enjoy the festival.

