Blount Memorial Hospital, Covenant Health discuss possible joint venture

Representatives from the two healthcare systems said the collaboration would strengthen the long-term availability of medical care in Blount County.
By JT Thomas
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Representatives from Blount Memorial Hospital and the local nonprofit healthcare system, Covenant Health, engaged in preliminary discussions regarding a potential joint venture between the two entities.

The potential cooperative endeavor would involve the creation of an entirely new company, which would be jointly owned by Covenant Health and Blount Memorial Hospital, Inc. The joint venture would not include either provider’s current hospitals.

Previous Coverage: Blount Memorial Hospital responds after mayor seeks approval for UTMC to manage, operate hospital

As a part of the joint venture, the current physicians, employees and leadership of Blount Memorial Physicians Group would transfer to the jointly-owned company.

Officials with Blount Memorial said patients would have no interruption to their care and would continue to receive care from their individual providers, along with the office staff supporting them, if the venture continues. Officials said services provided will continue in their same locations in Blount County as well.

Representatives from the healthcare systems said they intend to present the potential joint venture to the Blount County Commission for endorsement.

