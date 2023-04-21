Carson-Newman breaks ground on historic housing complex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Carson-Newman University leaders and a board of trustees broke ground on its largest construction project in the university’s history. The construction comes as University President Charles A. Fowler told WVLT News that dated dorms, including one that’s more than a century old, have kept students away.

“Over and over we’ve heard: ‘we love everything about about Carson-Newman, but we aren’t happy with the housing options,’” said Fowler.

Now with a more than 100,000 sq. foot housing complex on its way, they’re hoping retention and recruitment will improve on campus. The twin-living facilities will house 524 beds. Students will be able to walk to a large social and gaming space on the first floor and study space on the second floor.

“This facility we believe is going to be something that will position us to, to say to current and prospective students to come that we’re prioritizing the students. Your needs while you live and learn here are important to us,” Fowler said.

Students are expected to move in the two-story building sometime in the Fall 2024 semester.

