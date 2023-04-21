Carson-Newman breaks ground on historic housing complex

Students are expected to move in the two-story building sometime in the Fall 2024 semester.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Carson-Newman University leaders and a board of trustees broke ground on its largest construction project in the university’s history. The construction comes as University President Charles A. Fowler told WVLT News that dated dorms, including one that’s more than a century old, have kept students away.

“Over and over we’ve heard: ‘we love everything about about Carson-Newman, but we aren’t happy with the housing options,’” said Fowler.

Now with a more than 100,000 sq. foot housing complex on its way, they’re hoping retention and recruitment will improve on campus. The twin-living facilities will house 524 beds. Students will be able to walk to a large social and gaming space on the first floor and study space on the second floor.

“This facility we believe is going to be something that will position us to, to say to current and prospective students to come that we’re prioritizing the students. Your needs while you live and learn here are important to us,” Fowler said.

Students are expected to move in the two-story building sometime in the Fall 2024 semester.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
A man was found dead inside a car in South Knoxville, according to officials with the Knoxville...
Investigation underway after man found dead in car, KPD says
Don Massengill was killed in a hit and run on Western Ave. three weeks ago, as an investigation...
Knoxville woman seeks justice after her husband was killed in hit-and-run
Farragut Middle School student arrested, charged with making threats of mass violence.
Farragut Middle School student arrested for violent threats, school safe
A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
Rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible Thursday

Latest News

Tennessee vs. Wisconsin
Basketball Vols to play at Wisconsin Nov. 10
Junior commissioners ask the county commission to support Governor Lee's new executive order.
Knox Co. junior commissioners ask for support for tighter gun laws
Project SEARCH
Eight Blount County students graduate from Project SEARCH
Eight Blount County students graduate from Project SEARCH