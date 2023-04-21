Cold front brings scattered downpours and cooler temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers and even a few storms continue to develop through the first half of the night turning more widespread for the early morning hours of Saturday. Once the front passes temperatures will be on the cooler side with many areas running around twenty degrees cooler for the afternoons.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

If you have plans extending into the late evening make sure to pack an umbrella or rain coat just to be safe as spotty showers look to develop before midnight before our next front arrives bringing widespread showers and downpours after midnight. Temperatures will be slow to fall with many areas sitting in the lower 50s for Saturday morning.

Saturday won’t be a total washout with most of the rain departing by sunrise with a few leftover showers for the foothills and mountains. Peaks of sunshine develop through the afternoon but it will be much cooler as high temperatures stay in the middle to upper 60s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out as the area of low pressure passes by, but most of us stay quiet.

LOOKING AHEAD

If you have planted anything you’ll need to keep a watch on the forecast as areas of patchy frost are possible both Monday and Tuesday morning as temperatures start out in the middle to upper 30s. Drier weather settles in starting Sunday and continues through the first half of next week, but overall high temperatures will remain below average in the middle 60s.

Next week looks to remain on the unsettled side with periods of showers returning by the middle of the week and continues through the end of the week. You can find the latest on the WVLT First Alert Weather App.

Cooler with periods of rain over the next 8-days (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.