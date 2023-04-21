Former East Tenn. official sentenced for sexually assaulting 7 women

CUMBERLAND CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The former director of the Cumberland County Solid Waste Department and county commissioner was sentenced Thursday after he was found guilty for sexually assaulting seven women who were under his supervision, according to officials with the United States Department of Justice.

Michael Harvel was sentenced to 17 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

“According to evidence introduced at trial – including testimony from 13 women who described Harvel’s sexual abuse – Harvel abused his authority as a county official to sexually assault women who worked under his control at the recycling center. Many of Harvel’s victims were sent to the recycling center to serve court-ordered community service, were required to keep a job as a term of their probation or were otherwise vulnerable because they struggled with substance abuse, were impoverished, or were sole caregivers for their dependents. According to witness testimony at trial, Harvel told one victim to stop by his office at the end of the day, purportedly to discuss a job opportunity, then locked the door to his office and orally raped the woman. He falsely told a second victim that he needed her help with a county work project, then drove her to an isolated landfill in the woods and raped her in a guard shack. The jury also heard evidence that Harvel covered up his pattern of behavior by threatening his victims and other employees so that they would not report his crimes.”

The 61-year-old was convicted of four counts of sexual assault including kidnapping and three counts of aggravated sexual abuse in 2022.

The Memphis office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

In a separate civil action in 2021, Cumberland Co. paid $1.1 million to resolve a sexual harassment lawsuit after the defendant claimed the county did not take adequate precautions to prevent Harvel from sexually abusing the women, according to officials with the DOJ.

