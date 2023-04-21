One dead following motorcycle crash near Sevierville Road

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews were responding to a motorcycle crash early Friday morning on Highway 411 near the Sevier County line.

THP spokesperson Clint McKissack says one person is dead in the crash involving a motorcycle and truck.

The multi-vehicle crash was reported around 5:53 a.m. near Hinkle Road. The northbound lanes on the road were closed as crews were working the wreck.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

