One dead following motorcycle crash near Sevierville Road
The crash happened early Friday morning
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews were responding to a motorcycle crash early Friday morning on Highway 411 near the Sevier County line.
THP spokesperson Clint McKissack says one person is dead in the crash involving a motorcycle and truck.
The multi-vehicle crash was reported around 5:53 a.m. near Hinkle Road. The northbound lanes on the road were closed as crews were working the wreck.
Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
This is a developing story
