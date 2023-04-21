Jefferson County teen missing in Knoxville

The teen was last seen heading toward Middlebrook Pike.
A teen from Jefferson City was reported missing in Knoxville
By JT Thomas
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers have asked for help finding a missing teen from Jefferson County who was last seen in Knoxville.

Carolina Beth Lane, 13, was last seen on April 20, leaving Dick Lonas Road on foot, heading in the direction of Middlebrook Pike.

Lane is from Jefferson City and is not familiar with the Knoxville area, officials said. Lane’s mother said she is very concerned for her well-being and safety.

Anyone with information about Lane or her location can share it with Crime Stoppers here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

