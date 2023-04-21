Knox Co. junior commissioners ask for support for tighter gun laws

Junior commissioners asked the county commission to support Gov. Bill Lee’s new executive order.
By Sam Luther
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While Gov. Bill Lee is pushing for changes to Tennessee law that makes it harder for someone threatening violence against themselves or others to have gun, high school students in Knox County are calling on their local leaders to support those efforts.

“Some days, if not most, I’m afraid to go to school because what if today’s the day,” said Hardin Valley Academy senior Dain Shelton who was also a junior commissioner with the Knox County Commission.

With the help of their county commissioners, Shelton and other junior commissioners drafted a resolution which essentially has the county commission make their support of the governor‘s plan known.

“It’s not legislation with teeth, it won’t change anything necessarily but it’s the principle of saying we understand you’re scared, we hear you and we’re willing to say we stand with our constituents,” said Shelton.

Shelton hopes that people will put politics aside and focus on the safety of children while working together across the aisle.

“Everybody’s afraid of losing somebody,” said Shelton.

The county commission will vote on the resolution Monday night during their regular meeting.

