Knoxville family organizes 8-Ball Tournament for Autism Awareness and Acceptance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The month of April is Autism Awareness month and one mother decided it was the perfect time to bring families and friends facing similar battles together from all over East Tennessee.

Jennifer Rose decided the best way to do that would be to create an 8-ball Tournament for Autism Awareness and Acceptance at the Knoxville Billiards Club on Chapman Highway.

Rose’s son, William, is 6 years old and was diagnosed with autism when he was two years old. Rose said she and her husband were trying to find activities to get her son involved in that wouldn’t bother any of his emotional or physical sensory triggers. She said since William started playing pool it has helped him tremendously with concentration and focus.

“So back in January we really started getting him out more and being able where we can get him to do things and at first he mentioned bowling but then we had issues with the shoes and he was like well daddy plays pool I want to try pool,” said Rose.

That’s when she decided to put together the 8-ball tournament for Autism Acceptance and Awareness, so it could help other kids struggling with the same things as William.

“You know just to come together bring that awareness and show that you know autism is real there are struggles that we all face together whether its with our children or adults and that our kids can be just as successful as any other kid out there,” said Rose.

The tournament is being held at the Knoxville Billiards Club where William learned to play pool with his father.

On Saturday, there will be a separate competition for adults and the kids, even though William is confident that he could compete in either one.

“I’m not like fully a master or pro but I do like to say I try my best and I hope all the ones who do play here try their best,” said William.

Businesses from all across East Tennessee are sponsoring the event or donated prizes. Rose said even a group of around 20 people coming from Greeneville, TN are coming to the tournament to support the cause.

The first place winner will be awarded an engraved trophy with second and third places receiving medals. There will be a raffle going on the entire time of the tournament. William told me he’s pretty confident he will get the first place prize. ”It feels really good, it feels like I’m going to get the trophy,” said William.

The tournament entry is $15 for adults and $5 for kids, an additional $100 will be added to the prize money with more than 20 participants. The winnings will be split 50/50 between winners and the Autism Society of East Tennessee.

Some of the raffle prizes include tickets to Zoo Knoxville, Ripley’s Aquarium, a Smokies Baseball game, and much more. William said he will offer something himself too.

”And for the people who come in last place I hope I will be able to give the people in second and last place one of my pool sticks,” William said.

All proceeds will be donated to the Autism Society of East Tennessee. William said he’s ready to play pool but even more ready to make new friends.

“I’m excited to see how the other kids play and to see some of the other autistic kids that I have not met before,” said William.

Rose is one of the mother’s involved in the on-going battle between parents of students with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Knox County Schools about treatment for the students.

That treatment is Applied Behavioral Analysis or ABA Therapy, which is one of the only treatments for ASD. There have been no new updates since the March KCS School Board meeting when more parents spoke about getting this treatment into classrooms.

Ten other school district in the area provide this therapy for their students. Rose said this was one of the driving factors behind the idea for the tournament. She invited Mayor of Knoxville, Indya Kincannon, who is planning on attending and she hopes the school board members will attend as well.

