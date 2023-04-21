Lawsuit challenges future ban on gender-affirming care in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new lawsuit has been filed against the State of Tennessee for banning gender-affirming healthcare for minors.

The soon-to-be law was passed by the General Assembly at the beginning of the year and goes into effect in July.

This lawsuit filed Thursday in Nashville by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), and LGBTQ+ advocates says the state’s upcoming ban on gender-affirming healthcare used to treat gender dysphoria is violating the rights of young people.

“There is no question that gender-affirming care is life-saving care,” said Lambda Legal Defense and Education Fund attorney Sruti Swaminathan.

“We think that it contravenes to [14th] Amendment guarantees and will cause immediate and devastating harm to our plaintiffs and to all transgender youth and their families in Tennessee,” said Swaminathan.

The Lambda Legal Defense and Education Fund, the ACLU of Tennessee, and others are suing the Tennessee Attorney General, the Department of Health, and the Board of Medical Examiners.

The lawsuit argues on behalf of three families with transgender children with continued medical needs and a Memphis doctor who treats patients with gender dysphoria using hormones.

Gender dysphoria can be treated using hormones, medication once puberty is reached, and approved surgery for transgender minors.

“Kids are not capable of fully comprehending the true long-term risk of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones or surgeries,” said Republican Senate Majority Leader Senator Jack Johnson.

Tennessee lawmakers passed the ban in February and it was signed by Governor Bill Lee in March.

“I just want to caution... that this body should not be telling physicians what to do,” said Democratic Representative Gloria Johnson.

The plaintiffs argue this soon-to-be law violates the constitutional rights of adolescents by discriminating on the basis of sex, parents’ rights and interferes with how doctors treat their patients.

“Some parents of transgender children, they’re making plans to flee the state to protect their children’s health and safety,” said Swaminathan.

Plaintiffs in the suit are looking for a permanent injunction, awards for costs, and expenses including attorney fees and other relief the court finds appropriate.

We’ll keep you updated on its progress.

You can read the full lawsuit here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.