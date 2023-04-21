Man shot in back, side 9 times in Anderson Co., Jellico officer-involved shooting, suit says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anderson County and the city of Jellico are at the center of a lawsuit that sheds more light on an officer-involved shooting from April of last year.

According to representatives with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Jellico Police Department, Paul Derrick Moss II, 51, was involved in a high-speed chase, crossing into Tennessee from Kentucky, on April 14, 2022. Investigators said Moss lost control of his vehicle, crashing near Raccoon Valley Road on I-75 in Knox County.

TBI agents have also confirmed that, after the crash, officers fired shots at Moss for “reasons still under investigation.”

Previous Coverage: TBI: Man fatally shot by police after Knox County chase

Now, Moss’ family is suing Anderson County and the city of Jellico for allegedly breaking policy during the chase and shooting of Moss. That lawsuit claims to reveal more details about the incident, previously unreleased from investigators.

The lawsuit itself centers on the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and JPD. The suit also names Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker, ACSO Sergeant Denver Waddell, ACSO Corporal Christopher Conner, ACSO Deputy Whitney Davis, JPD Chief Gary Perkins and JPD Officer Shayne Hurney.

According to the filing, Moss led Kentucky law enforcement on a chase after driving erratically down I-75 toward Tennessee. When Moss crossed the state line, JPD took over the case, with assistance from ACSO deputies.

After chasing at high speeds, the filing states, law enforcement used spikes to stop Moss’s car, turning it around and popping one of the vehicle’s tires.

Once the car had been stopped, according to the filing, Officer Hurney used his baton to smash Moss’ window in, pulling him from the car.

“Mr. Moss begged for Officer to ‘f------ kill me, f------ kill me, f------ kill me.’ Rather than appreciate the clear mental health crisis that Mr. Moss was experiencing, Officer Hurney delivered baton strikes to Mr. Moss’s leg and left body area,” the lawsuit states.

Once they arrived on the scene, ACSO deputies Waddell, Conner and Davis all drew weapons, the suit said. The situation then escalated, and Moss was shot nine times by Hurney, Waddell and Conner, who fired a total of 32 rounds at Moss. Those shots all came at Moss from the back or side, according to the filing.

The suit makes several claims about what happened that night, mainly focusing on the breach of policy by the responding officers and deputies. Notably, the suit claims that ACSO and JPD violated their high-speed chase and use of force policies.

According to the department’s rules, the suit states, high-speed chases are generally supposed to be stopped unless the suspect is unknown or a threat to the public. The suit argues that the ACSO and JPD officers broke policy by chasing Moss when they should have terminated the chase.

Additionally, the suit states that Moss was no threat to the officers when they shot him. Previously, officials had said that Moss had tried to run over the responders, but, according to the suit, Moss’s car was not drivable after the chase ended.

On top of that, Moss had been beaten, did not have a weapon on him and had asked the offers to shoot him, posing no threat to the responders, according to the filing.

The suit also dives into problems with JPD’s infrastructure. Specifically, the suit said that JPD does not have appropriate equipment, like radios, to effectively communicate with one another.

It’s not the first time that issue has been brought up. Just last month, several JPD officers stepped down from their positions, claiming the department was not outfitting them in the appropriate gear, citing radios as a problem.

Previous Coverage: Only 3 Jellico police officers remain after vote to keep police chief

The suit also takes issue with ACSO’s hesitance to adopt audio-visual equipment, like body cameras. According to the suit, the office has delayed getting body cameras, instead only implementing dash cameras without audio.

Finally, the suit also brought up racial biases, claiming that JPD officers have a history of confronting Black suspects and stopping Black drivers more than their white counterparts. The suit directly accuses Hurney of viewing Moss as more of a threat because he was Black.

Moss’ family is asking for at least $30 million in damages, on top of attorney fees.

The Anderson County law office declined to comment on the suit. WVLT News has reached out to the city of Jellico for comment as well, but has not heard back. Additionally, WVLT News has reached out to the office of District Attorney Charme Allen for the TBI’s findings, in an effort to confirm the claims the suit makes.

That suit is below:

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.