One more warm day, with increasing clouds and rain chances ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds increase today with spotty rain developing, ahead of the main line of rain and storms, with cooler air settling in this weekend and setting up some frost potential early next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear to partly cloudy, and a little warmer at 56 degrees.

Clouds continue to increase today, bringing a chance for spotty rain or a storm to pop-up this afternoon to early evening. We’re still on the warm, breezy side with a high of 82 degrees, and a southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

On and off rain and storms move through tonight through the early Saturday morning hours. We’re cooling to around 50 degrees in the cold front’s rain.

LOOKING AHEAD

The main line leaves us soggy early Saturday morning, but with a mix of sun and clouds and spotty rain Saturday afternoon. We’ll collect around half an inch of rain, with isolated higher amounts. Saturday afternoon is cooler at 67 degrees, with a wind shift to a northwesterly breeze and gusts up to 25 mph.

We’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds Sunday, with a cooler high of 62 degrees. There is a slim chance for a stray mountain snow shower along the highest peaks Sunday night, with a few passing clouds. Upper 30s are here for Monday morning and Tuesday morning as well, with patchy frost possible.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, next week stays cooler with highs persisting in the 60s as some showers move through at times the second half of the week.

