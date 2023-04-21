One person in critical condition following ‘serious’ crash

N. Northshore was closed while Knoxville Police Department crews worked the scene.
N. Northshore was closed while Knoxville Police Department crews worked the scene.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on N. Northshore Drive, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.

Two cars were involved in the crash, which happened at N. Northshore near Woodburn Drive. KPD officials said that one person was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

N. Northshore was closed for about an hour while KPD crews worked the scene.

KPD officials said that crash reconstruction personnel are on the scene and investigating.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
A man was found dead inside a car in South Knoxville, according to officials with the Knoxville...
Investigation underway after man found dead in car, KPD says
Don Massengill was killed in a hit and run on Western Ave. three weeks ago, as an investigation...
Knoxville woman seeks justice after her husband was killed in hit-and-run
Farragut Middle School student arrested, charged with making threats of mass violence.
Farragut Middle School student arrested for violent threats, school safe
Authorities have upgraded the charges against a parent after one of their twin babies was found...
Parents accused of abusing twin babies; 1 found dead in a bassinet

Latest News

N. Northshore was closed while Knoxville Police Department crews worked the scene.
One person in critical condition following ‘serious’ crash
Tennessee State Capitol
Tennessee bill to disband community oversight boards heads to Gov. Lee’s desk
Megan Boswell, a mother accused of murdering her toddler, is appearing in court
Judge denies reduced bond for Megan Boswell, mother of missing Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell
Megan Boswell appears for status hearing in death of 15-month-old