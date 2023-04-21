One person in critical condition following ‘serious’ crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on N. Northshore Drive, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.

Two cars were involved in the crash, which happened at N. Northshore near Woodburn Drive. KPD officials said that one person was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

N. Northshore was closed for about an hour while KPD crews worked the scene.

KPD officials said that crash reconstruction personnel are on the scene and investigating.

TRAFFIC ALERT: N. Northshore Drive is shut down between Papermill Drive and Kingston Pike due to a serious crash. This will be an extended closure. Seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/gHLRNot2Bo — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 21, 2023

