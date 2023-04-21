Tennessee bill to disband community oversight boards heads to Gov. Lee’s desk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bill that would abolish community oversight boards is now headed to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk. The legislation was approved by the House Thursday.

Previous Coverage: Proposed bill would abolish community oversight boards

As it stands, Tennessee law allows for bodies known as community oversight boards to investigate or oversee investigations into police misconduct. Community oversight boards are established by local government, but members are often elected by the community.

Instead, the bill would replace community oversight boards with police advisory and review committees, stripping some of the power from the community-led boards. The purpose of advisory committees, according to the legislation, is to review completed internal affairs investigations into police misconduct and determine whether the investigation should be closed.

The legislation removes any power to independently investigate except in specific circumstances. Currently, community oversight boards have the power to investigate police misconduct situations.

Under the new legislation, review board members would only investigate police misconduct after an internal affairs investigation. Even then, the investigation would be handled by the review committee’s executive director, and only after several scheduled meetings to determine whether or not the investigation is necessary.

Failing that, the review committee could request that internal affairs or the head of the law enforcement agency continue investigating.

Additionally, review boards would be limited to seven members, which would be appointed by the mayor and approved in a vote by the municipal governing body. While review board members would not be allowed to be municipal employees (except teachers), the community itself would not have a direct voice in choosing who serves on the new body.

Ultimately, the biggest difference between community oversight boards and the proposed police advisory and review committees is the role they play in investigations. Oversight boards focus on leading and monitoring investigations into police misconduct. On the other hand, the proposed bodies would just review department-led investigations.

If signed by the governor, municipalities would have to comply with the new legislation within 120 days of July 1, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.