Vols, Vol fans to support, raise awareness with Alzheimer’s walk

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several notable Vols and Vol fans will be helping the community raise awareness for Alzheimer’s on Saturday by participating in the Knoxville Walk to Make Alzheimer’s a Memory.

Craig Colquitt, Fuad Feveiz, Jordan Bowden and Carlos “Juan Ward” Lopez will be available for autographs and pictures.

Colquitt is a former Tennessee Football player who went on to win two Super Bowl rings with the Pittsburg Steelers. His family and he will be participating in the walk as a team.

Reveiz is another former Tennessee Football player who ushered in a new soccer-style kicking for punters. His 10-year NFL career was highlighted by last-minute field goals and a trip to the 1995 Pro Bowl.

Bowden, a Strawberry Plains native, played for the Tennessee basketball team and is one of only four Vols to total 1,000 points, 450 rebounds and 250 assists.

Lopez has gone viral on social media for his Spanish-language commentary of Tennessee games.

Previous Coverage: Alcoa teacher, coach brings Spanish flair to Vols highlights

All four of the notable Vols or Vol fans hope to be joined by others passionate about raising awareness and support for Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s Tennessee will host the Knoxville Walk on Saturday, come rain or shine, at the University of Tennessee Gardens. Celebrations for the event, which kick off at 9:00 a.m., will feature live entertainment, food and a photo and t-shirt contest for teams.

The event is pet friendly, and your furry friend could even win a prize. People can register their pets and whoever raises the most money will claim the title of the 2024 Knoxville Walk Pet Mascot.

There will also be a “Best Dressed” and “Most Orange & Purple” competition for pets.

Guests will also be able to honor their loved ones by writing their names on stones in the Labyrinth garden.

The walk begins at 11:00 a.m. with a ribbon cutting. Participants can choose between two routes, one of which is about a mile. The other option is shorter.

Participants must be registered, either with a team or individually, and can do so through the Alzeihmer’s Tennessee website.

The website also provides additional information on parking and scheduling.

