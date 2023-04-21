WBIR’s first anchor, Carl Williams, passes away

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Families in East Tennessee spent decades listening as Carl Williams, WBIR’s first news anchor, told them the news. After spending 37 year’s at the Knoxville station, he passed away on April 17, 2023.

Williams was the first newsman to sign up with WBIR in 1956, and he spent 37 years at the station. The station even said the first surviving newscast from WBIR featured him, airing on June 21, 1960.

“Good evening. The White House announced tonight that President Eisenhower considers his visit to the Philippines, Formosa and South Korea completely successful,” Williams began the newscast.

Williams began his almost 40-year career in news at the age of 17, working in radio. He was at the station during the moon landing and when the Vietnam War ended.

He is survived by his sons Ted and Melody Williams, his grandchildren Chris and Rebecca Williams, Hannah Harris, Abe and Leslie Ramsey, Teddi Ramsey and seven great-grandchildren.

The family will be hosting private services. Those who would like to share a memory of Williams can do so here.

