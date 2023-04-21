Winning lottery ticket worth $230,000 sold in Anderson County

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Daily Tennessee Jackpot player struck gold on Thursday night. Jackpot officials said that one player bought a winning ticket worth $230,000.

The ticket was sold at Tobacco Plus at 933 N. Charles Sevier Boulevard in Clinton.

Jackpot officials said that additional information will not be available until the winner claims the prize.

