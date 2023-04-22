20th Annual Rossini Festival hits downtown Knoxville

The Knoxville Opera hosts its annual International Street Fair.
By Ellie Byrd
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Rossini Festival kicked off on Saturday in Market Square in Downtown Knoxville. Hundreds of people showed up to see performances and art and try foods from all around the world.

Hosted by the Knoxville Opera, this festival is an international street fair that happens every year where people celebrate all different types of cultures that are represented right here in East Tennessee.

When you get to the festival you are immediately welcomed by performers showing off their specialties whether it’s singing opera, jazz, gospel, or dancing.

Performers of all kinds showed off their specialties from all around the world. With four separate stages for different performances, there is truly something everyone will enjoy.

Caleb Keirsey and his wife Chigusa are Knoxville natives and come to the festival every year. They said it was a staple to the area and that Market Square has never smelt better.

”I’m mostly excited for the dancing the music and the food and definitely the drinking,” said Caleb Keirsey.

Dozens of food vendors lined the streets on both sides with dishes ranging from tacos to Greek salads; however, Chigusa Keirsey said she was most excited for the corndogs.

“We just come here every year and you can see all kinds of food and the cultural stuff, so we just come here every year to enjoy,” said Chigusa Keirsey.

In addition to delicious food, hundreds of artists all over East Tennessee showed off their work and hoped to make some sales.

Stan Taylor, the owner of Old House Pottery, has been making pottery for a decade now.

Taylor hand-makes every one of his pieces and designs them himself. He said he loves working events because he can connect one-on-one with new people and potential customers.

“It looks like it’s going to be a fabulous day. I’m used to this area. I sell at the farmer’s market, but this is the first time I’ve done the Rossini, and I’m really looking forward to the day,” he said.

Free of charge, the Rossini Festival begins at 10 a.m. Saturday morning April 22, and will end around 9:00 p.m.

