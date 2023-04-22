21-year-old Athens man killed in overnight crash

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man was killed just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning after crashing into a tree while driving just south of Athens.

According to an official with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Dylan McMahan, 21, was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the road and struck a tree. McMahan was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash occurred around 12:45 a.m. Saturday on Brownsferry Road about two miles south of Athens.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will investigate the crash.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.