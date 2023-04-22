Becoming sunny this afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a clearing sky as the rain continues to move into western North Carolina. By the afternoon we’ve got a sunny sky, but breezy at times with gusts near 20 mph.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The cold front came through and brings in colder air for our Saturday with temperatures only managing to get into the mid 60s for the afternoon. The good news is, we’ll have sunshine to go along with that. Winds will run out of the NW at 10-15 mph and gusting to 20 mph at times.

We’ll stay clear overnight tonight with 42 degrees by the time we reach morning.

Our Sunday brings back the sunshine and another cool afternoon at 62.

LOOKING AHEAD

The start of the next week comes with chances for frost. We’ll be in the mid to upper 30s by the time we to get to Monday morning. Sunshine returns for the afternoon on Monday.

Rain chances start to increase as we move into late Tuesday and into Wednesday. Those rain chances will stay with us right through Saturday.

