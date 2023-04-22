Both sides react to SCOTUS abortion pill ruling

Both sides react to SCOTUS abortion pill ruling
By Grason Passmore
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The U.S. Supreme Court released its ruling on the nation’s access to an abortion medication that’s been in use for more than 20 years.

The justices ruled to allow mifepristone, a commonly used abortion pill, to remain on the market while the case goes through the lower courts.

Abortion is completely banned in Kentucky. However, it is legal to travel out of state to get an abortion.

A group of demonstrators outside the Supreme Court made it known they had hoped for a different outcome.

“Women don’t deserve this. They don’t deserve to take abortion and do it on their own. They deserve support,” said Alexandra McPhee of Concerned Women for America.

The Supreme Court blocked the ruling from a federal judge in Texas, which said the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone was flawed. And that the drug should be banned.

The Family Foundation, along with 30 pro-life organizations, filed a “friend of the court” brief on Tuesday. In the brief, they urged the Supreme Court to stop the FDA’s approval of the drug.

Following the latest decision, the case will now continue in the lower court of appeals. And during this time, there will be no change to women’s access to the abortion pill.

A move applauded by Planned Parenthood Kentucky, whose CEO said in a statement:

“We will never stop fighting for our right to control our bodies and our futures. And we will never stop providing safe, legal abortion care in Kentucky.”

The legal battle has alarmed the medical community on the bigger question of whether the courts should have the power to overrule the FDA on which drugs are safe and effective for the public.

