Drier Sunday as temperatures remain on the cooler side

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cooler temperatures continue to work there way in as the cold front pushes through. With the cooler temperatures a chance for patchy frost arrives for some as we head Monday and into Tuesday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Skies will slowly clear as we head through the night with mostly clear skies to start our Sunday morning. You’ll need the jacket as you head out the door for the morning with many areas in the lower 40s and some upper 30s sprinkled in along the plateau. Thankfully drier weather is moving in and we’ll see plenty of sunshine the next few days.

Sunday will be a cooler afternoon as temperatures remain below average. Many areas will only climb into the lower 60s for the afternoon, but with plenty of sunshine it will be a nice day to get outside and enjoy. Winds will be on the light side out of the west and northwest making it feel a touch cooler through the afternoon so you may need a light jacket even during the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Even with more sunshine in the forecast through the first part of the week, temperatures won’t be warming too much. Lower to middle 60s stick around for Monday with a few areas closing in on 70 for Tuesday afternoon. If you have outdoor plans it will be best to do them either Monday as well as Tuesday with rain chances moving back in late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Rain chances move in for Wednesday and will give us a shot at scattered showers through the end of the week and even into next weekend. Temperatures remain on the cooler side with middle 60s as we turn to a more unsettled pattern.

Several chances for rain ahead as we move into next week (WVLT)

