Family of late Vietnam War veteran receives medals, honors left overseas

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – The family of a Hiseville veteran was gifted Friday a handful of medals and honors he never brought back home with him after the Vietnam War.

Tommy Byrd served overseas in the U.S. Army for 11 months after he was drafted just two months after his eighteenth birthday. He reported to Fort Knox for basic training and later to Fort Polk, Louis., before he headed home for Christmas leave to get married.

“He had an appendix attack before he had to go back on Monday morning to Fort Polk, Louisiana,” said Janice Byrd, Tommy’s surviving wife. “So I got to keep him for an extra six weeks before he had to return.”

Tommy went back to Fort Knox to finish recovering. He was then sent to Vietnam in early 1969.

While he was there, Byrd was on the ground serving with acts of heroism and valor. He was burned while serving in combat.

“He knew what to do – lay down and roll in the mud,” she said.

Julie Strader, a longtime family friend and servicemember who still works at Fort Knox, began the process four years ago of finding all of Tommy’s awards he received in combat since his family thought he had more that he didn’t bring home. She started with his name and social security number.

“I took it in to work and had some other people help me send in the paperwork to the Heraldry and Archives,” Strader said. “It’s taken us this long to get them. They just came in a couple of weeks ago.”

The main award Tommy did not have was his Purple Heart, which was stolen while he was still in Vietnam.

Janice said could only think of one word to describe how her husband would react to getting the honors all these years later – rejoicing. Fortunately, a host of children, grandchildren and great children were on hand Friday to see the honors and receive them.

Byrd died Oct. 4, 2019, after he suffered from complications due to Agent Orange – a herbicide used during the Vietnam conflict to rid enemy cover within the dense Vietnam forests.

If you or someone you know may have a medal or honor but has never received it, visit the U.S. Army website.

