‘It’s traumatizing’: Mothers of 5 children involved in Edgehill hit-and-run speak out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Police Department is searching for two women who were caught on video driving into a group of children in Edgehill.

Surveillance video showed five children crossing the intersection of 12th Avenue South and Horton Avenue, when a driver crashed into them and sped off.

Parents, who are still in disbelief of what happened, want answers and say the crash was an image they’ll never forget.

“It’s traumatizing,” said Shaquana Wigfall, one of the mothers who children were hit.

Minutes after Shaquana said she and her sisters let their children run to a nearby convenience store for snacks, she heard fear in her daughter’s voice.

“I heard a lot of screaming, crying and yelling outside my window,” Shaquana said.

Shaquana said she jumped up and ran outside to find her daughter, niece and nephew crying while pointing at the Horton Avenue and 12th Avenue South intersection.

“They were saying that Lucas was in the street up there, and she said that they got run over,” Shaquana said.

Shaquana said she instantly yelled to her sister, who was sleeping inside, that their kids had been hit by a car.

“I was just in shock I didn’t know what to think. I couldn’t even think straight,” mother Briana Wigfall said.

Metro Police said the incident happened around 7 p.m. on March 21. Surveillance video captured a group of kids trying to cross the street when a brownish car sped into them and drove off.

“My niece said that they were at the crosswalk getting ready to cross the street, but they stopped because there were cars and traffic, but then the lady signaled them to cross the street,” Briana said.

When all of them were in front of the car Shaquana’s daughter said the next thing she knew she was on the ground.

“She could just remember her cup being knocked out of her hand and when they got hit. She said she was really dizzy, and her head was hurting bad. She just knew that when she opened her eyes and looked around, she realized a car tire was right by her head,” Shaquana said.

All of the children were between the ages of 5 and 10. Police said crews transported Shaquana’s 9-year-old daughter and 6-year-old nephew to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

“He couldn’t walk on his own for about a week,” Briana said.

Witnesses tell police two women were inside the car that crashed into the children.

“What is going on in y’all’s head? Did they think they were going to get away with this,” Shaquana said.

Police ask anyone with information on this crash to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

