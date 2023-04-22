Knoxville man sentenced for 2020 triple murder

Three women were murdered in 2020, and the man convicted in their murder has been sentenced.
Desmon Rhea, 24, was arrested in connection to a triple homicide. / (KPD)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A jury found a Knoxville man guilty of felony murder on Friday in connection to a triple murder in 2020.

Desmon Rhea, 27, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to Deputy District Attorney Sean McDermott.

The murders happened on March 7, 2020. Knoxville Police Department officials identified the victims as Juliana White, 29; White’s mother, Mildred Blackwell, 55; and Blackwell’s roommate, Barbara Rogers, 57.

Previous Coverage: Mom and daughter among victims of Knoxville triple homicide

KPD officers initially responded to the call that there was a body in the middle of the road on Division Street. The body, later identified as White, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations led KPD officers to a home in the 6600 block of Trousdale Road where they found the bodies of Blackwell and Rogers.

Rhea was then taken into custody on March 7.

