Lady Vols run-rule Florida in game one

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee softball extended its winning streak Saturday afternoon when they run-ruled Florida to win 9-1 in game one.

The Lady Vols got the scoring started early when McKenna Gibson sent a high-flying ball deep to left field and over the wall for a solo home run, to put the Orange and White in front 1-0.

In the bottom of the third, Boo Gibson took the plate again. That time, there were two runners on when she laced the pitch to the right field warning track, to record a 2 RBI double.

In the same inning, the Lady Vols loaded the bases with one out, and Rylie West took the dish. The junior had only connected for one home run this season. Off the third pitch, she blasted the ball out to left field, way beyond the wall to clear the bases for a grand slam. The Lady Vols added to their lead, 7-1 over the Gators.

Payton Gottshall came in relief for Ashley Rogers.

Tennessee would tack on two more runs and keep the Gators off the board to run rule Florida in game one.

Game two is set for Sunday evening at 7:00 p.m..

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.