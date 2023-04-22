Maryville church hosts its first prom for special needs adults

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rio Revolution Church hosted its first prom for special needs adults Friday night inside of the church’s sanctuary. More than 50 adults and their caregivers were dressed in evening gowns and suits to enjoy themselves under the starts that were sparkling their dance moves.

Organizer Melissa Hearon said she and the church wanted to invite their guests to a night out after having a hard time finding spaces where the adults and their caregivers can freely enjoy themselves.

“I think they need more night like this where they are loved and feels God’s love,” said Hearon. “This is a dream come true.”

Everyone who attended had an opportunity to be crowned king or queen during the event that went from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. in Maryville. Dozens of volunteers made sure each guest had a dancing partner while their caregiver had the option to enjoy themselves and eat dinner in a separate room.

“They need some time and a time to go in a sit and relax and just have an hour where we take their adults and have a good time with them,” Hearon said.

The event was an extension of the church’s special needs ministry in which they use a multi-sensory approach to teach biblical lessons through interactive Bible stories, crafts, and games. Additionally, the church hosts a Special Moms group that meets the 3rd Tuesday of every month.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.