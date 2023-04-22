Nashville fire crews battle heavy smoke, flames at apartment in Hermitage

Fire at Avalon Apartments in Hermitage
Fire at Avalon Apartments in Hermitage(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department is on the scene of an apartment fire at 3501 Andrew Jackson Way. Callers advised the apartment building was on fire.

When crews arrived to the scene on Saturday afternoon, there was heavy smoke and flames.

EMS crews are assessing patients that may have jumped from a balcony.

Crews are working to extinguish the fire and assess the units to start their first searches.

Around 6 p.m., the Nashville Fire Department reported that one woman was taken from the scene with injuries. Another person drove themselves to the hospital.

Crews are working with property management to make sure all of the people who live there are accounted for.

Officials said this is an active scene. Red Cross is on the scene trying to help the displaced residents.

The building that caught on fire had 20 units.

This story is developing. WSMV4 will keep you updated as more information is available.

