Nashville fire crews battle heavy smoke, flames at apartment in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department is on the scene of an apartment fire at 3501 Andrew Jackson Way. Callers advised the apartment building was on fire.

When crews arrived to the scene on Saturday afternoon, there was heavy smoke and flames.

EMS crews are assessing patients that may have jumped from a balcony.

Crews are working to extinguish the fire and assess the units to start their first searches.

Around 6 p.m., the Nashville Fire Department reported that one woman was taken from the scene with injuries. Another person drove themselves to the hospital.

Crews are working with property management to make sure all of the people who live there are accounted for.

1 person has been transported from the scene at Andrew Jackson Pkwy with injuries. Crews are working with property management to confirm occupants are accounted for. @RedCrossTN is on the scene. @PIOKendra is on the scene for updates. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) April 22, 2023

Officials said this is an active scene. Red Cross is on the scene trying to help the displaced residents.

The building that caught on fire had 20 units.

This story is developing. WSMV4 will keep you updated as more information is available.

NFD crews continue to work a 2-alarm fire at 3501 Andrew Jackson Pkwy. Building 400 of Avalon Apartments, which contains 20 units, was fully involved with smoke and flames when crews arrived and fire was spreading quickly. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/tvodNcxgqc — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) April 22, 2023

Here’s a Timelapse from our @WSMV tower cam. Nashville fire crews battled heavy smoke and flames at an apartment in Hermitage. I’m no longer seeing smoke so let’s hope it is now under control. #fire pic.twitter.com/YrMcxTeds6 — Cruz Medina (@wx_cruz) April 22, 2023

