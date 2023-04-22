Offense explodes as No. 19 Vols run-rule No. 2 Vanderbilt to take series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A nine-run first inning set the tone as No. 19 Tennessee cruised to a 17-1 run-rule victory to secure a massive series win over No. 2 Vanderbilt on Saturday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Volunteers’ 17 runs were tied for the most in an SEC home game under head coach Tony Vitello and tied for the fourth most in any conference game since Vitello took over in 2018.

After falling behind 1-0 on a solo home run by RJ Schreck in the top of the first inning, the Big Orange responded by batting around in the bottom of the inning, plating nine runs on six hits and four walks, chasing Commodores’ starter Bryce Cunningham after just two thirds of an inning pitched.

Kavares Tears, Zane Denton, Cal Stark, Maui Ahuna and Jared Dickey all drove in runs during the first-inning offensive explosion.

The Vols added three more runs in the second, one in the third and four in the fifth to round out the scoring and record their fifth run-rule victory of the season.

After struggling mightily with runners in scoring position over its last four SEC contests, UT flipped the script on Saturday, finishing 6-for-12 in such situations. The Vols also went 8-for-14 and scored 14 of their 17 runs with two outs.

Five different players drove in multiple runs on the day for UT, led by Ahuna’s career-high tying five RBIs. The junior shortstop went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and a three-run homer from the leadoff spot.

Jared Dickey and Denton joined Ahuna as Vols with two hits as eight of the nine starters recorded at least one base knock in the game. The only UT player not to record a hit was Christian Moore, who was still extremely productive by drawing three walks and leading the team with three runs scored.

Chase Dollander pitched his first-career complete game, scattering six hits with nine strikeouts over seven innings. After Schreck’s solo homer with two outs in the first, the sophomore right hander held Vandy off the board for the remainder of the afternoon to earn his fifth win of the season.

With the victory, UT’s winning streak against its in-state rival was extended to six games, its longest in the series since winning eight straight during a stretch from 1993-94.

UP NEXT: Tennessee (25-14, 7-10 SEC) will look to complete the series sweep over the Commodores (29-10, 13-4 SEC) on Sunday afternoon with first pitch set for 1 p.m. The game will be televised live on ESPN2.

