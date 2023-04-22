Officials ask for help finding missing McMinn County man

A Silver Alert has been issued for 83-year-old Jack Ballard.
Missing McMinn Co. Man.
Missing McMinn Co. Man.(TBI)
By JT Thomas
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATHENS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Silver Alert for a missing McMinn County man on Friday.

Missing McMinn Co. Man
Missing McMinn Co. Man(TBI)

Jack Ballard, 83, was last seen at 1:30 p.m. in the Delano area of Highway 411. Ballard was wearing a white long-sleeve, collared shirt, a Veterans baseball cap, and blue jeans.

Ballard may be traveling in a white Jeep Renegade with TN tag IL7086.

Officials asked anyone that may have information about Ballard’s location contact McMinn Co. Sheriff’s Office at 423-745-3222 or to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

