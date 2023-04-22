Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down stretch of Highway 25E

The crash shutdown the northbound lane heading towards Kentucky.
25E shutdown heading north.
25E shutdown heading north.(CCSO)
By JT Thomas
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WVLT) - A crash resulting in an overturned tractor-trailer shutdown parts of Highway 25E Northbound near the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

Officials with Cumberland Gap Historic National Park shared on social media the following detour route:

1. Once North through the Cumberland Gap Tunnel take the first right exit into the park

2. Turn left onto the Pinnacle Road follow for 1-mile

3. Turn right onto KY HWY 988 and follow until you get to the intersection.

4. Turn left at the intersection to stay on KY HWY 988, follow to the next intersection.

5. Turn left at the intersection to access KY HWY 188, follow until you reach the intersection.

Update! 25E North is clear and open for traffic. Due to an accident in Middlesboro, Kentucky(KY) 25 E Northbound...

Posted by Cumberland Gap National Historical Park on Saturday, April 22, 2023

Officials expect the delay will last several hours as crews work to clear the roadway.

The shared detour following an overturned tractor-trailer.
The shared detour following an overturned tractor-trailer.(CCSO)

