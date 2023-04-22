TN legislative session ends Friday with no major gun reform

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s legislative session ended on Friday.

The session without any major gun reform.

Many rallies and protests have taken place in favor of stricter gun laws at the Tennessee State Capitol since the tragic shooting at The Covenant School that left six dead.

Over 75 gun bills have gone through the state legislature and only a handful have passed. Many are deferred to the next session which will start in January 2024.

Governor Bill Lee has pushed gun reform by way of “improving” the state’s existing “Order of Protection” law.

Lee recently released his proposal for changes to the “Order of Protection” law by adding petitions for temporary mental health orders of protection. Lee said he wants this new law to strengthen safety and, at the same time, preserve the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.

However, GOP lawmakers are pushing back against his proposal for petitions for a temporary mental health order.

They say any red flag law is a non-starter and want to find ways to stop people from hurting the public while preserving the Second Amendment. They added they’re willing to work with Lee on a law that fits that framework.

