Missing 5-month-old baby found safe

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued an Amber Alert for a missing 5-month-old baby out of Trousdale County.

Avah Richmond was found safe on Sunday at around 9:00 a.m.

“Thanks to the quick work of so many, Avah Richmond has been located in Trousdale County,” TBI officials said.

A #TNAMBERAlert has been issued for 5-month-old Avah Richmond out of Trousdale County.



Avah is 24” long, 15 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.



She was last seen yesterday in Hartsville.



If you have seen Avah, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or Trousdale Co. SO at 615-374-3994.

