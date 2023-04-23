Missing 5-month-old baby found safe

Avah Richmond was found safe in Trousdale County.
Avah Richmond
Avah Richmond(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued an Amber Alert for a missing 5-month-old baby out of Trousdale County.

Avah Richmond was found safe on Sunday at around 9:00 a.m.

“Thanks to the quick work of so many, Avah Richmond has been located in Trousdale County,” TBI officials said.

