Missing 5-month-old baby found safe
Avah Richmond was found safe in Trousdale County.
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued an Amber Alert for a missing 5-month-old baby out of Trousdale County.
Avah Richmond was found safe on Sunday at around 9:00 a.m.
“Thanks to the quick work of so many, Avah Richmond has been located in Trousdale County,” TBI officials said.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.