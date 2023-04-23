KPD: Woman dead after stabbing, suspect in custody

By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a deadly stabbing, according to a release on Sunday.

At around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, KPD officers were sent to the Knoxville Fire Department Station 10 on Sevier Avenue. Officials said that a 42-year-old woman who has not yet been identified had come to the station after being stabbed in the 1400 block of East Moody Avenue.

She was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police that the victim and a man were involved in an altercation when the suspect pulled out a knife, stabbed the victim and ran from the scene, according to KPD officials.

Officers found the suspect, identified as Kenneth Hall, 61, walking on James White Parkway. Hall was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

KPD officials said the investigation is ongoing.

