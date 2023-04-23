Man accused of driving with BAC 4 times legal limit crashes into 3 cars killing teen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was charged with murder after he was accused of driving under the influence and crashing into three cars, killing a teenager.

Police said it happened Saturday night just before midnight at Shepherdsville Road and Newburg Road.

According to an arrest citation, Ernesto Ocampo, 27, was driving a Mazda north on Shepherdsville Road.

Ocampo drove the car into the back of a Toyota. The citation said there was no evidence Ocampo attempted to brake before crashing into the car.

The Toyota was shoved forward into a Pontiac and the Pontiac into a Buick.

Police said the driver of the Buick, Pontiac and Toyota were all taken to the hospital, as well as the front seat passengers in the Toyota and Pontiac.

The passenger in the back of the Toyota, 17-year-old Mohammed Hussein, was also taken to the hospital. Hussein later died from his injuries.

Police said Ocampo was driving at a high rate of speed when the crash happened and did not have a driver’s license. Investigators said there were several empty bottles and one full bottle of Corona found inside the Mazda.

Ocampo was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital after he was seen by police, who said he smelled strongly of alcohol.

A toxicology report from the hospital showed Ocampo had a blood alcohol level of .338, four times the legal limit.

Ocampo was arrested and charged with one count of murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and driving without a license. Police also charged him with five counts of wanton endangerment.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.