Memphis sanitation strike officially ends; workers celebrate as community shows support

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis sanitation worker strike has now officially come to an end.

The strike ended Friday, April 21 when members of the union approved a new 5-year contract with a vote of 42-0.

The strike began on April 12 after an employee with Republic Services was killed on the job.

Saturday, April 22, the workers held a celebration, citing the beginning of the new fair labor practices in the city.

