National Record Store Day sees lines at stores across Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vinyl record enthusiasts across the country lined up outside of record stores early Saturday morning to not only snag some limited edition releases, but to also support local record stores.

Saturday saw hundreds celebrating the fifteenth annual Record Store Day at Knoxville record stores like Wild Honey Records and Raven Records and Rarities.

“We counted heads before we opened the store and there turned out to be about 106 people lined up, which is a record for this store, and I’m sure probably others this year,” said Houston Pate, an employee of Wild Honey Records.

People were lined up for an opportunity to grab limited edition and exclusive albums released specially for the retail holiday, like Taylor Swift’s folklore: the long pond studio sessions.

According to a report from Recording Industry Association of America, vinyl records even outsold CD’s in the United States by almost eight million units. With vinyl making such a comeback, independent record store owners like Jay Nations are loving the revamp.

“This year has been amazing, and Taylor Swift, thank you. Last year she had a little 45 record that all the girls lined up for. This year is a double album and I sold 30 of them. I could have sold another 30 of them,” said Nations, co-owner of Raven Records and Rarities.

Artists like Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar, Olivia Rodrigo and many more have been releasing vinyl records in the past few years, increasing the library of songs and genres that can be spun up.

Swift alone accounted for one out of every 25 albums sold in the United States in 2022, according to Billboard.

