Setting up for a soggy week at times with cooler air

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a cooler day with a mixture of sun and clouds. Try to enjoy the drier air while we have it as we get on a soggy stretch by the middle and end of the new work week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s chilly this morning! Temperatures are starting out in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We’ll see that mixture of sun and clouds today with the chance for a stray shower mainly in the southern valley.

The clouds move out of here this evening making for a cold night. A Frost Advisory is out for all of East Tennessee and parts of southeastern Kentucky. The mountains and a few southeastern Kentucky counties are in a Freeze Warning. Protect those sensitive plants overnight!

Cold night ahead (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday is probably the pick of the week with all sunshine, but it is cooler. Highs look to only top out near 64 degrees. Tuesday isn’t bad as we warm up into the upper 60s with clouds and stray showers increasing later in the day.

The rainy and cool stretch starts Wednesday. Expect on-and-off showers throughout the day with highs near 60 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we rebound back into the mid to upper 60s with the on-and-off rain chances continuing into the weekend. A front finally swings through on Saturday, knocking temperatures back down by Sunday.

Sunday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

