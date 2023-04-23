Tennessee secures second SEC series sweep over Vanderbilt, 10-5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee baseball continued to deliver with their explosive offensive performance, sweeping Vanderbilt with a combined total of 31 RBIs to Vanderbilt’s 9 on the series.

This series was the second time this season that Tennessee was able to sweep an SEC team, with their first against the Aggies in March. The sweep follows an 11 game stretch where the Vols only managed three wins, one against LSU, Florida and Eastern Kentucky each.

Tennessee is looking to continue the hot streak, with a mid-week matchup against Bellarmine on Tuesday before heading into another SEC series against Mississippi St beginning Thursday.

Sunday’s win sees Tennessee’s record improve to 8-10 in conference, 26-14 overall.

