Unsettled week with multiple chances of rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Drier weather will be short lived this week as rain chances stick around for the majority of the week. Colder mornings will also be something to talk about with several chances for patchy frost for both Monday and Tuesday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Skies will slowly clear as we head into the overnight and with light winds it will allow temperatures to fall fairly quickly and give most of us a shot at patchy frost for Monday morning. As you head out the door Monday you’ll need the heavier jacket or coat as many will start out in the middle to upper 30s with mostly clear skies.

Sunshine will return for Monday afternoon with a light breeze out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Even though the winds remain light it will be enough of a breeze to make it feel even cooler for the afternoon. Temperatures normally are in the middle 70s this time of year, but we’ll be some ten degrees below that with a high right around 62 for Monday. Still if you are looking to get outside to enjoy some sunshine it will be a nice day, you may just want to grab a jacket.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday will be the pick of the week as temperatures warm into the upper 60s to near 70. A stray shower will be possible for the afternoon and evening, but better chances move in for the middle of the week. Scattered showers and downpours move in for Wednesday with cooler temperatures as we only stay in the upper 50s to near 60.

The second half of the week stays unsettled as we see scattered showers and downpours continuing through Friday and into next weekend. Keep the rain gear handy and the jacket as temperatures stay on the cooler side.

An unsettled week ahead with scattered showers and downpours (WVLT)

