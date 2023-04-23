Wreck on I-40 Eastbound causing delays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-40 East backed up traffic for miles in East Knoxville.

TDOT Smartway map of area affected. (TDOT)

The wreck involved multiple vehicles and occurred just across the Holston River near mile marker 395. The slowdown stretched for miles and impacted I-40 and I-640 on the eastbound lanes.

