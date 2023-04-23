Wreck on I-40 Eastbound causing delays

Crews are working to clear a wreck that has traffic backed up for miles.
Delays continue following multi-vehicle crash.
Delays continue following multi-vehicle crash.(TDOT)
By JT Thomas
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-40 East backed up traffic for miles in East Knoxville.

TDOT Smartway map of area affected.
TDOT Smartway map of area affected.(TDOT)

The wreck involved multiple vehicles and occurred just across the Holston River near mile marker 395. The slowdown stretched for miles and impacted I-40 and I-640 on the eastbound lanes.

