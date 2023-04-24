3-year-old found wandering outside in dirty diaper; mother arrested

Neighbors told police this has happened before with the same child.
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Metro Nashville Police vehicle(MNPD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Friday after neighbors found her child wandering alone in their apartment complex.

According to the arrest report from MNPD, residents at the Haynes Garden Apartments on Whites Creek Pike discovered a 3-year-old wandering around the complex unsupervised.

The affidavit states the child was wearing shorts over a dirty diaper and was taken in by the neighbors, cleaned up and fed. Responding officers took the child back to his apartment and the mother, Nia Branch opened the door and was not wearing pants.

Branch admitted to officers she was drinking the night before and thought the child was still inside the apartment, according to the arrest report.

Neighbors told the officers that the same child is seen frequently alone outside, sometimes without clothes, and will often knock on doors and ask for food.

Branch was arrested on Friday and charged with child neglect.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

