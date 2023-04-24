Budget Breakdown: pay raises for teachers and a grocery sales tax holiday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee legislature passed a $56.2 billion budget before adjourning on Friday. The budget touches on a lot of different topics that matter to Tennesseans, like raising salaries for teachers, a sales tax holiday for groceries, and more.

The budget calls for pay raises for teachers. It sets the minimum salary at $50,000.

“Most teachers are happy about this,” said one anonymous East Tennessee teacher.

Those pay raises are set to take effect by 2027, and have to be approved locally.

Tennessee has been trying to recruit new teachers, and retain the ones they have. The anonymous teacher tells WVLT news that the pay raises should help the teacher shortage.

“The pool of those new, soon-to-be teachers has just gotten smaller, and smaller, and smaller,” the teacher said. “It seems like people aren’t picking teaching, and there’s no wonder why.”

The teacher said a lot of educators have master’s degrees, and should be paid accordingly.

People can also expect a break at the grocery store. The budget includes a sales tax holiday on groceries from August through October this year.

“When you go to the grocery store, and you’re buying for a family of four, you’re looking at probably $300 a week, and that’s probably being conservative,” Robin Rolland said, Executive Director of Compassion Ministries.

Tennessee has the sixth highest grocery sales tax in the nation. Roland said the sales tax holiday will help a lot of people in East Tennessee.

“It’s not just those that are in need. But then you just take your every day person that’s working and trying to make ends meet,” Rolland said.

Rolland said people in inner cities, and rural communities are struggling the most.

Tennessee is also investing $3.3 billion into its roadway infrastructure, to help reduce traffic james, and fund rural and local road projects.

The budget also allows the state to pursue toll lanes on certain highways, money that will be used to fund other roadway projects.

The budget is set to take effect at the beginning of the fiscal year on July 1.

