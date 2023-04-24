Colder start to the week, ahead of chilly rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a cold but dry start to the week. The clear sky gives us one more frosty cold night, then rain chances moves through at times for several days.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, and we’re seeing some frost develop with temperatures ranging from the low to upper 30s area-wide. This is why we’re all included in Frost Advisories, and there is a Freeze Warning for the mountains.

It’s a beautiful, sunny Monday, but you’ll want to stick to the sunshine on this chilly day, especially with the breeze out of the north at 5 to 10 mph. Keep that jacket handy, with a high today of only 62 degrees, which is more than 10 degrees below average.

We have one more frosty, cold night. We’ll drop to 37 degrees in Knoxville by Tuesday morning, with low to mid 30s outlining the Valley yet again. The lack of wind and mostly clear sky allow that frost to develop again, so you may want to protect some plants!

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday comes with more clouds passing by, mainly late morning into the afternoon, but we’re a little warmer at 67 degrees.

On and off rain moves in Wednesday, leaving us at only 56 degrees. That rain at times lingers into Thursday, but we’ll try to bounce back to 60s, with more afternoon to overnight rain.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, showers continue at times Friday through Sunday. That includes another cold front, with some storms, Saturday, leaving us closer to 60 again for highs Sunday to Monday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.