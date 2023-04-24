Dog rescued from cave in Grainger County

A dog was rescued from a cave by the Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department, Rutledge Volunteer Fire Department and Tennessee Mine Rescue Association.
A dog was rescued from a cave by the Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department, Rutledge Volunteer Fire Department and Tennessee Mine Rescue Association.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Sam Luther
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WVLT) - A late-night rescue had a happy outcome Sunday night, according to a release from the Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department. Crews were sent out to rescue a dog named Shaker that had fallen into a cave.

A dog was rescued from a cave by the Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department, Rutledge Volunteer Fire Department and Tennessee Mine Rescue Association.

Jacob Reed, the owner of the dog, said that Shaker had smelled a raccoon and fell down in the cave when the animal tried to run.

“He got in there and when we first found him he was just laying here he couldn’t get up or nothing,” said Reed.

Officials said the dog fell 50 to 75 feet, and crews were helped by the Rutledge Volunteer Fire Department and the Tennessee Mine Rescue Association.

First responders, all of which were volunteer, used trees as anchors and rappelled into the cave to harness Shaker in and eventually bring him to safety.

After being pulled out of the 75 foot cave, Reed said his dog Shaker was shockingly unharmed.

“We got him home gave him some water and fed him and he was pouncing around like nothing even happened. Put him on a treadmill and making sure everything was working good and he was as good as he was before we left,” said Reed.

Reed said those first responders likely saved Shakers life.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Smith was taken into custody by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, along with...
Homicide suspect from Ohio arrested in Tennessee on drug charges, police say
A woman was reportedly stabbed on East Moody Avenue, Knoxville Police Department said.
Victim in deadly Knoxville stabbing identified by police
Cocke County crews found the body of a man in a river.
Body found in water in Cocke County identified, officials say
Knoxville music store closing its doors after 40 years
Knoxville music store closing its doors after 40 years
Chattanooga based company Roamstead is bringing a hotel feel to a Cosby campground right...
Upscale campground coming to foothills of the Smoky Mountains

Latest News

Soggy week ahead
One more dry day before a rainy stretch of weather
Jairo Castro Lara, age 30.
Man accused of attempted kidnapping, exposure at Walmart
Dolly along barbed wire fence.
TBI investigating inmate death at Knox County Jail
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman sues Morgan Wallen over concert cancellation
Tennessee passes $56.2 billion budget. Teachers can expect higher starting salaries and people...
Budget Breakdown: pay raises for teachers and a grocery sales tax holiday