Driver injured after car crashes into building in Harriman
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HARIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was injured after a car hit a building, according to officials with the Harriman Fire Department.
Crews responded to 705 South Roane Street around 3:14 a.m. on Sunday.
The driver had lost control of the car and crashed into the building. They were taken to the hospital by Roane Co. EMS, according to Harriman Fire Department Chief Brad Daniels.
“I’m very thankful for all the hard work of Captain Hickey and Shift #3,” Daniels said. “They had an extremely busy 24 hour shift.”
