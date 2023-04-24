Driver injured after car crashes into building in Harriman

One person was injured after crashing a car into a building early Sunday morning, according to officials with the Harriman Fire Department.
One person was injured after crashing a car into a building early Sunday morning, according to...
One person was injured after crashing a car into a building early Sunday morning, according to officials with the Harriman Fire Department.(Harriman Fire Department)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was injured after a car hit a building, according to officials with the Harriman Fire Department.

Crews responded to 705 South Roane Street around 3:14 a.m. on Sunday.

The driver had lost control of the car and crashed into the building. They were taken to the hospital by Roane Co. EMS, according to Harriman Fire Department Chief Brad Daniels.

“I’m very thankful for all the hard work of Captain Hickey and Shift #3,” Daniels said. “They had an extremely busy 24 hour shift.”

Harriman Fire was paged at 03:14 am this morning to 705 South Roane Street to a vehicle accident. A car had lost...

Posted by Harriman Fire Department on Sunday, April 23, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chattanooga based company Roamstead is bringing a hotel feel to a Cosby campground right...
Upscale campground coming to foothills of the Smoky Mountains
A woman was reportedly stabbed on East Moody Avenue, Knoxville Police Department said.
KPD: Woman dead after stabbing, suspect in custody
Cocke County crews found the body of a man in a river.
Body found in water in Cocke County, officials say
Carl Williams, WBIR’s first news anchor
WBIR’s first anchor, Carl Williams, passes away
Crews responding to crash on Highway 411
One dead following motorcycle crash near Sevierville Road

Latest News

FILE - Lizzo arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. In a...
Lizzo brings drag queens on stage, protesting Tennessee law
The Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a house fire in West Knox Co. Sunday evening,...
Rural Metro responds to Knox Co. house fire
Temperatures stay well below average Monday afternoon
Unsettled week with multiple chances of rain
Sanitation strike officially ends
Memphis sanitation strike officially ends; workers celebrate as community shows support