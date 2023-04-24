Father arrested for piercing son’s ear without a license, police say

Officers said they questioned Jeremy Sherland about the alleged incident, and he admitted to...
Officers said they questioned Jeremy Sherland about the alleged incident, and he admitted to piercing his son’s ear.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONITOWN, Ark. (Gray News) – A father in Arkansas is facing charges after police say he pierced his son’s ear without a license.

Video of Jeremy Sherland’s arrest went viral on TikTok.

In response to the video, the Tonitown Police Department released a statement, saying their investigation began Thursday when officers were contacted by a school resource officer.

Police said the resource officer told them a teacher was concerned about a student in class who said his dad “was drunk and put him in a chokehold and shoved the piercing in his ear.”

Officers said they questioned Sherland about the alleged incident, and he admitted to piercing his son’s ear.

However, police said Sherland refused to answer further questions, and officers left the residence. They returned later to arrest Sherland.

The TikTok video of the arrest shows four police officers entering the home and handcuffing Sherland. When he demands to know what the charges are, he throws his head back in laughter, shouting “Body art without a license! Body art without a license!”

A woman in the video questions why “piercing his son’s ear without a license takes three cops, four cops?”

A boy’s voice can also be heard in the video, saying, “I wanted my ears pierced.”

Tonitown police cited state law which states, “a person shall not perform body art on a person under sixteen years of age, regardless of parental consent,” and “it is unlawful to perform body art in any unlicensed facility.”

Violation of this law is a class D felony, police said. Sherland is also facing additional charges, including third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, refusal to submit to arrest, and obstructing government operations.

Sherland was released on bond and his arraignment was set for May 22.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was reportedly stabbed on East Moody Avenue, Knoxville Police Department said.
Victim in deadly Knoxville stabbing identified by police
Henry Smith was taken into custody by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, along with...
Homicide suspect from Ohio arrested in Tennessee on drug charges, police say
Cocke County crews found the body of a man in a river.
Body found in water in Cocke County identified, officials say
Chattanooga based company Roamstead is bringing a hotel feel to a Cosby campground right...
Upscale campground coming to foothills of the Smoky Mountains
Avah Richmond
Missing 5-month-old baby found safe

Latest News

Masterson has pleaded not guilty and his lawyers have denied any of the assaults took place.
Actor Danny Masterson drugged, raped women, prosecutor says
FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass in the second half...
AP source: Jets agree on deal to acquire Aaron Rodgers
Sullivan said the U.S. has placed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets over the...
US helping from afar as Americans flee fighting in Sudan
A recall expansion covers all lots of recently distributed GEISHA Medium Shrimp 4oz.
Company expands recall for all 4-ounce cans of Geisha Shrimp