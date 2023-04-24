Homicide suspect from Ohio arrested in Tennessee on drug charges, police say

Henry Smith was taken into custody by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, along with other officers at a home on Belt Road, the report said.(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man wanted in a homicide investigation out of Ohio was arrested Friday in Knoxville on drug charges, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states.

Henry Smith was taken into custody by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, along with other officers, at a home on Belt Road, the report said. When KCSO executed their search warrant, the teams said they found a handgun, three sets of scales that tested positive for fentanyl, $2,740 in cash, seven grams of cocaine, 2.5 grams of fentanyl, nine grams of MDMA and a total of 17.6 grams of marijuana. Detectives also found unused syringes.

Additionally, Smith also reportedly gave a fake name, Brandon Sankey, to the officers.

Smith, being a wanted suspect out of state, is expected to be extradited back to Ohio.

